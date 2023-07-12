NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $4.38. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 2,569,589 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

Insider Activity

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.