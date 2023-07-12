NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.51. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 28,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $272.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 5.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

