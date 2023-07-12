Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.