Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 2,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

