Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $430.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

