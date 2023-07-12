Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

