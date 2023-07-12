Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.06. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 278,828 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

