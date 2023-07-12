Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $10.53. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 246,667 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

