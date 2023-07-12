Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.16. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 311,122 shares.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
