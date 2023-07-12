Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.16. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 311,122 shares.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.