NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.