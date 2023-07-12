NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 15.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

