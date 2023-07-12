NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $5,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

