NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $211.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.43.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

