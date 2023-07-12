Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

