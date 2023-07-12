Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph M. Tucci Sells 10,850 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

