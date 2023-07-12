Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,944 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

