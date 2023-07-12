Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 22,388 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sachem Capital worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

