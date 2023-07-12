Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.