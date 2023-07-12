Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.8 %

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile



OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.



