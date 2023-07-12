Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of One Liberty Properties worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OLP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

