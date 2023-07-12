Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

