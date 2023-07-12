Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $427.21 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

