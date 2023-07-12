Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

