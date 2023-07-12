Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $5.6528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

