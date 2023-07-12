PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.82

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.90. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 10,962 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.