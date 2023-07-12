PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.82

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.90. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 10,962 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

