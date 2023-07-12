Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $13.10. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 347,530 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is -7,650.00%.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $240,119.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

