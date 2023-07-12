Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNW opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

