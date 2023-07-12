Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Purchases A$16,100.00 in Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Steven Turner purchased 700,000 shares of Pivotal Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,100.00 ($10,733.33).

Pivotal Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

Get Pivotal Metals alerts:

Pivotal Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pivotal Metals Limited explores for and develops tungsten and tin projects in Spain. It also explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group metals, and gold projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rafaella Resources Limited and changed its name to Pivotal Metals Limited in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.