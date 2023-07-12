Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.39%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

