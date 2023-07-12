POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

POSCO stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

