Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

