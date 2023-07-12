QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.