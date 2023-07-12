Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Repligen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

