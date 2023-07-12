Retirement Planning Group Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

