R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.52

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.52 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.63). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 385,070 shares trading hands.

R&Q Insurance Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.52. The firm has a market cap of £187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 17.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

