Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

