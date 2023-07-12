Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.86

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.86 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 40.65 ($0.52), with a volume of 198,852 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.23 million, a PE ratio of 338.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.86.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

