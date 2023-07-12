Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

