Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 23 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Wolfe Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.2 %

MELI stock opened at $1,121.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,235.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,180.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

