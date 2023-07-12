Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

