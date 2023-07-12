Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $141.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

