Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Up 0.6 %
HUM stock opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.92 and its 200 day moving average is $496.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $427.21 and a one year high of $571.30.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
