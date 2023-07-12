Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.