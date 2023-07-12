Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.