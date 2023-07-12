Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

