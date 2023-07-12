Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 175,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.