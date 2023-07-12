Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

