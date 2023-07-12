Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

