Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $177.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

