Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 521 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UBS Group stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

